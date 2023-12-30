My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 428.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 1,326,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

