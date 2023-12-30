My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $310.88. 860,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day moving average of $285.97.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

