My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 8,074,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,866,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

