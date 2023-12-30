My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

