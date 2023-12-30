My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

PWR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.80. 457,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

