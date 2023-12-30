My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

BDX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.83. 851,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

