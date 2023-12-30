My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. 2,170,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

