My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $756.92. The stock had a trading volume of 518,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.70 and its 200 day moving average is $669.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $536.77 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

