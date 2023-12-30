My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,614,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,450. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.