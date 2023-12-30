My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

