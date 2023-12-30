My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 6,071 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.48. 418,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

