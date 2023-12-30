My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.