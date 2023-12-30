MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares trading hands.

MySale Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.

MySale Group Company Profile

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

