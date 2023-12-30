Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS NCTKY remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

