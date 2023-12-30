NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 22.9 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

