Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00.

Natera Stock Up 1.0 %

NTRA opened at $62.64 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

