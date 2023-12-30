Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 335 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $13,463.65.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

