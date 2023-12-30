Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NAII opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.