Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NAII opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.