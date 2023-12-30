Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 31,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $363.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

