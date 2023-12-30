NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 21,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

