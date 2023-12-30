NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

