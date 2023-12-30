NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

