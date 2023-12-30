NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.