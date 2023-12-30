NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.14. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 189,772 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

