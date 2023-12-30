Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

NDEKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 2,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.01. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.