NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Trading Up 2.4%

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 68.75 and last traded at 68.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 67.15.

NKT A/S Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is 50.82.

About NKT A/S

(Get Free Report)

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NKT A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKT A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.