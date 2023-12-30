NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells $159,403.05 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NMI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

