Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

