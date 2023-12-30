Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.38. The company had a trading volume of 686,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average is $213.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.