Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.93

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.93 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 63.58 ($0.81). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 13,079 shares traded.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.43 million, a P/E ratio of 677.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.22.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

