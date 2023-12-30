Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.82. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 5,565 shares.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 1,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 935,537 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 146.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 492,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

