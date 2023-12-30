Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. 960,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

