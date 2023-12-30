Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Novartis worth $108,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

