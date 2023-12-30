Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Head to Head Contrast

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Century Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.98 billion 0.29 -$657.94 million ($6.37) -0.75 Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 38.20 -$130.93 million ($2.19) -1.52

Century Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

71.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Novavax has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67 Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 308.78%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -52.29% N/A -30.74% Century Therapeutics -5,183.16% -49.28% -29.35%

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Novavax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

