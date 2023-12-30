Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.84

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 7454547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

