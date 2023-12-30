Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

