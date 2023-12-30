Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 79,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $627,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,521 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

