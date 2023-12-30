Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

JRS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 117,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

