Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Up 11.4%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
