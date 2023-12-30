O Connor Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 322,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 171,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.36. 5,331,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.