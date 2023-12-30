O Connor Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPSC. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of TPSC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

