O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

