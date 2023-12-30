O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 363,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 49,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 8,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

