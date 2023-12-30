O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average of $374.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

