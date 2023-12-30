O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

