Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 136,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 549,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average is $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

