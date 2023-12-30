Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of NVE worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NVE during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 17.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Down 1.5 %

NVEC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 59.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

