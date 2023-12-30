Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up 3.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of VRRM opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

