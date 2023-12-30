Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 332,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

