Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SomaLogic worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 1,605,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,945. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 159.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

